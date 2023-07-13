GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)– Soy Sauce, a black domestic short-haired cat, arrived at the Pitt County Animal Shelter with several injuries around her neck and face area. She’s been recovering well and is now ready for a loving home.

Shelter attendant Ashley Campbell said that she would do well with people that like to play since she has so much energy.

“As soon as we open that kennel she’s wanting to jump out and run around and play,” said Campbell.

