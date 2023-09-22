NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Sugar Glider has been at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center for two months now and because of her extended stay, she has become a member of the Lonely Hearts Club. That means her adoption fee has been cut in half.

Sugar Glider needs a home that would give her the time and space to learn how to be a friendly companion. Operations Manager for the animal services center, Alyssa Merget, said that Sugar Glider just needs some extra attention.

“We’d love to get her home with somebody that can be calm and understanding that she is gonna need time,” said Merget.