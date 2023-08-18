GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Tucker and Brandie came to the Pitt County Animal Shelter together in May. Now the shelter is searching for a home where the two of them can continue to be together.

CLICK HERE for WNCT.com’s Best of Pets

“Being they came from the same household, we truly believe that they are a bonded pair. They absolutely love each other. So we are offering them as a buy one get one. So you can take both of them home, same day,” said Shelter Supervisor Miranda Guinn.

Their adoption fee is $95.