KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Siamese mix, a three-year-old cat named Vickie is very affectionate towards people but doesn’t do well with other animals.

Lenoir County SPCA Shelter Attendant Taylor Milligan said that she would be a great companion for someone that doesn’t have any other pets and wants a furry friend.

“With people, she’s super sweet, super loving. She’ll sit in your lap all day if you let her,” said Milligan. “We would love to find her a home where she can just kind of hang out and not feel stressed out all the time.”

View the video to learn more about Vickie and visit the Lenoir County SPCA website for adoption information.