KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Xander is a two-year-old cat up for adoption at the Lenoir County SPCA.

Shelter Attendant Taylor Milligan said he enjoyed being treated like a baby and would make a good companion for someone with another cat.

“He can be independent. He’s kind of a baby,” said Milligan.

Xander is already neutered and will be up to date on all vaccines when adopted.