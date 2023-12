KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A seven-year-old dog currently at the Lenoir County SPCA is looking for his final home.

Zack, a terrier mix, has had two previous owners. The first passed away and the second had a stroke that left her unable to continue caring for him. Rescue Coordinator Tiffinie Jarman said Zack would be a good fit for someone older.

Jarman said he is heartworm-negative and potty-trained.