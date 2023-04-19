KINSTON, NC (WNCT) — Zero, a black and white mixed dog has been at the Lenoir County SPCA for a while. He is ready to find his forever family.

“When he came in, he was covered in blood. He was attacked by an animal,” said Tiffinie Jarmin, Lenoir County SPCA rescue coordinator.

Now Zero is doing well and gets along with other dogs. He also seems to do well with cats and children.

“He has been here for a long time. He had an adopter so he’s already neutered, but the adopter backed out … It was not Zero’s fault. He is the best boy,” said Jarmin.

Zero is also heartworm negative, seems to do well with kids, and enjoys being close. Jarmin said that he does have a more “common” look, but she hopes someone will consider adopting him.