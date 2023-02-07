Smiley has been at the shelter since Sept. 2022. He was rescued as a stray. (Shannon Baker, WNCT photo)

Editor’s Note: WNCT.com is reaching out to animal services and shelters across Eastern North Carolina with a way to showcase a pet or pets that are in need of good homes. We’ll showcase a new pet as often as possible, give you details on them in a story and video form and provide information on how you can adopt the pet or get up with the organization with the pet.

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — This featured pet is a pit bull mix that was rescued in Sept. 2022 as a stray. His name is Smiley, and he is currently located at the Craven Pamlico Animal Service Center at 1639 Old Airport Road in New Bern.

Smiley is heartworm-negative. Craven Pamlico can provide neutering services once Smiley is placed with his new family.

“He’s been here for a while … He’s very sweet. He just wants all the love … Not really interested in toys as much as attention,” said shelter manager, Cat.

View the video to learn more about Smiley and what kind of home he would be a good fit for.