GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Naomi, a pit bull and lab mix, is currently at the Pitt County Animal Shelter waiting to find her fur-ever home.

Veterinary Assistant Barbara Holcomb said that Naomi walks very well on a leash and will be spayed, neutered and vaccinated when adopted.

“She would certainly be an asset to any family,” said Holcomb.

WNCT.com’s Best of Pets page

Watch the video above for more information on adopting Naomi.