Carteret County Health Department hosts drive-thru rabies clinic

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Carteret County Health Department will host a free drive-thru rabies vaccine clinic on Saturday, March 20. Pet owners can bring their cats, dogs, and ferrets from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the front parking area of the Health Department at 3820 Bridges Street in Morehead City.

This event is free for county residents and face coverings will be required. Animal Control staff will provide the one-year rabies vaccines for cats, dogs, and ferrets at least four months of age and older. After receiving the 1-year rabies vaccination from Animal Control, pets are eligible to receive a 3-year rabies vaccination from a local veterinarian next year.

“Rabies is a global problem that we can all play a role in defeating. Pet owners are encouraged to take this opportunity to ensure their pets are protected against rabies,” states Lauren Anderson, Animal Control Supervisor. Anderson continues, “Once pets receive a rabies vaccination, pet owners should make sure the rabies tag is located on the pet’s collar and the rabies vaccination certificate is stored in a safe location.”

All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a crate. Also, owners are asked to use good judgment if their animal needs to be muzzled or kept at a distance from people and other animals. Animal Control staff will ask for pets’ weight, age and breed before issuing a vaccine certificate and rabies tag.