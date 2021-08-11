Cat recovering after embedded zip tie removed from paw

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society says that a cat named Hank is recovering after a zip tie was removed from his paw.

The zip tie was wrapped tightly around his front foot, causing serious pain. Thankfully, the veterinary team removed the zip tie before it caused any serious nerve damage.

The Charleston Animal Society said that despite being in pain, Hank “was nothing but affectionate” to staff.

“Through bandage changes, antibiotics, pain medication, and check-ups, he purred and nuzzled his caretakers.”

Hank will remain at Charleston Animal Society while his paw heals, but is “eager to start a new journey with a loving family in a safe, comfortable home” once he is recovered.