Editor’s note: Stacker.com has been providing details about dogs and cats you can adopt in the Greenville area through Petfinder.com. The list changes often so be sure to click the Petfinder.com links to get more details on these and other animals up for adoption.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Of the 7.6 companion animals who end up in U.S. shelters each year, 3.4 million are cats. Also annually, 2.7 million animals are euthanized in shelters; 1.4 million of them are cats. With an estimated 3,500 physical shelter locations around the country, odds are good you’re within close proximity to a shelter with cats looking for a home.

Stacker compiled a list of cats available for adoption in Greenville on Petfinder, ranging in age, breed composition, temperament, and needs. Be sure to do your research on any cat you’re interested in taking home to ensure a good fit with your own lifestyle to ensure the animal you select will be enjoying a forever home with you.

Keep reading to meet some amazing felines available for adoption in Greenville, North Carolina.

Meows (courtesy listing)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Senior

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Latte

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Dolly

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Belinda (courtesy listing)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Bob (courtesy listing)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Chucky (courtesy listing)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Kirbi

– Gender: Male

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Mimi

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Remi

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Ned (courtesy listing)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Young

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Casey

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Long Hair

Marble

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: American Shorthair

Sunny (courtesy listing)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Luna

– Gender: Female

– Age: Baby

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Nemo (courtesy listing)

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Zoey (courtesy listing)

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

Rayne

– Gender: Female

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

McGee

– Gender: Male

– Age: Adult

– Breed: Domestic Short Hair

