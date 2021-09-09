Cats may or may not have 9 lives, but scientists say they do have 7 personality traits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’ve ever wondered what’s on your cat’s mind, knowing what mood they’re in could help you figure out what they’re thinking.

A new study from the University of Helsinki shows that cats have seven distinct personality traits. Study authors examined cat personality and behavior through a collection of 138 questions. Ultimately, after investigating the behavior of over 4,300 cats across 26 different breeds, the research concluded the following feline characteristics:

Activity/playfulness

Fearfulness

Aggression towards humans

Sociability towards humans

Sociability towards cats

Litterbox issues (relieving themselves in inappropriate places or displaying poor litterbox cleanliness)

Excessive grooming

Researchers hope this will give insight into the less personable identity of the cat versus the dog when it comes to pet personalities. The research could also give clues to cat owners about the environmental needs their pets may need.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!