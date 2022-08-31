GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville and Pitt County are creating a partnership to help the animals who are seeking a forever home.

The City of Greenville announced it has entered into an agreement with Pitt County Animal Services for PCAS to become the city’s exclusive animal shelter provider, beginning Thursday. The deal specifies high-quality animal services with the availability of 10 large dog runs and 10 small cat runs located at the PCAS facility, located at 4550 County Home Road.

“Our Animal Protection Services staff has been looking for a solution that would make it easier for members of the community to adopt and find lost pets,” Greenville Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin said. “We are pleased to have a partner like Pitt County Animal Services that was willing to collaborate to make that happen. This agreement benefits our agencies and the community as a whole.”

Officials say residents will benefit from the shared animal services which will facilitate better countywide animal service operations, care, lost and found pets, and adoptions.

“This agreement will make reclamations, adoptions and reporting lost animals more convenient for the customer, which is the citizens of both the city and the county, and it will be a one-stop shop,” Pitt County Animal Shelter Director Chad Singleton said. “There will be only one place for them to obtain the information they need.”

As part of the agreement, the City will pay the County $4,000 per month for specified services. In addition to the centralized, shared animal shelter, PCAS and the City will collaborate on future public events such as adoption parties and rabies clinics. A joint rabies clinic is planned for October.