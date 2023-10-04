CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — K-9 Zeusa with the Clinton Police Department was laid to rest on Monday.

Zeusa served Clinton with CPD for years before retiring in 2015. K-9 Zeusa was initially trained by department employee Sgt. Chris Cantrell and handled by Cpl. Ashleigh Peterson.

After retiring, Zeusa lived with her handler, Peterson, in the comfort of her own home.

In a social media post from the Clinton Police Department, they say K-9 Zeusa was truly one of a kind. Their thoughts and prayers are with Ashleigh Peterson as she deals with being without her best friend.

K-9 Zeusa made a huge impact on the local community and crime in the area.