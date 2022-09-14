KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County SPCA sent out a call for help after a pipe burst in its current shelter, just weeks after the organization broke ground for its new shelter.

When the pipes burst at the Lenoir County SPCA Shelter and flooded the building, Director Eileen Beeson reached out to the community.

“We’ve just called a plea of help to see if we could get everybody out to help. We put a plea out to the Humane Society of the US, as well as we’ve called the State to let everyone know what’s going on and see if we can get some extra help,” Beeson said.

The shelter needs volunteers to help with transporting the animals to different rescues and keeping the facility clean. Before the flooding, the shelter had around 154 animals, meaning the facility was nearing capacity.

Beeson said they have already moved out any animals with health risks, but they are still looking to move out dozens more to local and national rescues while the pipes are being fixed.

“We’re trying to move as many animals out to safety while we get this problem taken care of,” said Beeson.

The shelter said they are taking good care of the animals that remain.

“We’ve had water brought in, the water into the building has been restored, the only thing we’re trying to do now is fix the pipes going out. And all of the animals are safe, healthy, and doing well,” Beeson said.

The shelter said it would take at least a week for the pipes to be fixed and is grateful for all the community support thus far.

For those looking to help, the Lenoir County SPCA Shelter needs pet food and cleaning supplies, such as the following items: