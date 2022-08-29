NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – This puppy could use some PAW-istive news. You can help her, too.





The Craven County Animal Protective Services recently discovered an injured female puppy that was witnessed being shot with a shotgun by two teenage boys in New Bern. The event happened near Saint Delights Church Road in New Bern, according to a Facebook post.

Soon afterward, the puppy was taken to the Emergency Pet Hospital in New Bern for treatment. The puppy suffered damage to her nasal cavity, among other injuries, and had an overnight stay.

A Paypal account has been created by the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services for donations. Click here if you want to help with fees.

The Craven County Animal Protective Services also needs help with naming the puppy. If anyone wants to assist, click here and post a name in the comment under the photo.

The puppy is now staying at the Craven Animal Hospital for more care.