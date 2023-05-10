NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A social media post on the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services Facebook page Wednesday evening announced the sudden end of its program.

The post was made at 7:48 p.m. and stated that the action was taken due to “our public officials are not open to ordinance changes (except the one that they changed that no longer permits APS to seek medical treatment for animals prior to going to the shelter), creating a low cost spay/neuter program, or prosecuting those responsible for cruelty and neglect. Without these necessary changes, animal welfare within our County will not progress.”

The post goes on to say that, after four years as an active part of the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, “this will be our last post. As of today, the APS team that you have supported have all resigned. We wish nothing but the best to those replacing us and we hope they continue to love and care for the animals as we have and do.”

The organization, which was open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, was closed as of the time of the posting. A phone call made by WNCT did not result in someone there picking up.

The post already had multiple responses Wednesday night asking what happened and what led to the decision.