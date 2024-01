OAKLAND, Calif. (Storyful) — A pair of rescued mountain lion cubs adopted by California’s Oakland Zoo are continuing their enrichment, discovering an “enticing new world,” the zoo said on January 5.

The pair was given a new form of enrichment – water – to play with on Friday, according to Oakland Zoo. Footage shows Willow and Maple carefully fishing their colored balls out of the tub of water, pawing carefully before stepping in.

Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful