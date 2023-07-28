(WGHP) — With the sweltering summer weather in North Carolina, more creatures that bite, sting and suck will be out and about.

It’s important to remember we share our state with many creatures, large and small, that can hurt us if they feel threatened.

Always make sure to keep your distance from any wild animal and respect their space.

Portuguese man o’ war

If you have plans to go to the beach over the summer, keep an eye out for a potentially dangerous sea creature.

Biologists have seen a rise in Portuguese man o’ war sightings in Virginia.

They are related to jellyfish, but they move and look different.

Portuguese man o’ war stings can be extremely painful and deadly for anyone who has an allergic reaction to the venom.

They have tentacles that are usually 30 feet or longer with thousands of sharp barbs.

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration say the venom can be active for weeks after a Portuguese man o’ war washes up on shore.

Venomous Snakes

Officials with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission are urging North Carolinians to report certain types of snakes as the weather warms up.

Wildlife diversity biologists with the NCWRC request that if you see a snake, do not be alarmed, do not kill it and give it plenty of room. If you see a pine snake or rattlesnake, officials ask you to report it.

Questions about human-wildlife interactions can be directed to the agency’s NC Wildlife Helpline, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 866-318-2401 or by email at HWI@ncwildlife.org.

“Snakes play crucial roles within ecosystems and help control the rodent, slug and insect populations,” said Jeff Hall, a reptile conservation biologist with the NCWRC. “There are many ways to coexist with snakes, which is important because of 38 of North Carolina’s native snake species, ten are listed endangered, threatened or of special concern.”

Cottonmouth (Getty Images)

Copperhead (Getty Images)

A close up of an Eastern Coral Snake (Getty Images)

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake (Getty Images)

Pigmy Rattlesnake (Getty Images)

Timber Rattlesnake (Getty Images)

The six venomous snakes in North Carolina are:

Cottonmouth (also called Water Moccasin)

Copperhead

Eastern Coral Snake (state listed as endangered)

Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake (state listed as endangered)

Pigmy Rattlesnake (state listed as special)

Timber Rattlesnake (state listed as special concern)

If you are bitten by a venomous snake, call 911 immediately and monitor the bitten area to see if it begins changing color or swelling. Even if the bite doesn’t hurt initially, you still need to treat it as fast as possible because it has the potential to be life-threatening.

Remove any jewelry or watches. Accessories could cut into your skin if swelling happens. Keep the bitten area below your heart to slow the spread of venom through your bloodstream.

Try to stay calm and roll over on your side if you can and rest in the recovery position. The more you move, the more quickly venom spreads through your body.

To treat the bite, cover it with a clean and dry bandage. Try to use a bandage that can be tightly wrapped around the bitten area. Then wrap another bandage around the entire bitten limb to immobilize it.

Many emergency rooms stock antivenom drugs specifically for snakebites.

Ticks

Dr. Sarah Park, an infectious disease expert who works as the medical director with Karius, spoke with FOX8 and discussed a variety of ways you can keep yourself and your pets safe from these pesky bloodsuckers, starting with knowing what types of ticks live in North Carolina.

The four types of ticks to be aware of in NC are:

Black-legged tick (also known as deer tick)

The lone star tick

The American dog tick

The Brown dog tick

Deer tick (Getty Images)

Lone star tick ( Getty Images)

American dog tick (Getty Images)

Close-up of brown dog tick crawling on human skin (Getty Images)

While the threat of Lyme disease is only found in black-legged ticks, which prefer spring and fall temperatures to summer, that doesn’t mean there aren’t other tick-borne diseases to be aware of.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is harmful to people and domestic dogs. It can be treated with antibiotics. If left untreated, it can sometimes cause death.

The symptoms include:

fever

headache

muscle pain

vomiting

possible rash

A tick must be attached for at least six hours to transmit Rocky Mountain spotted fever and at least 24 hours to transmit Lyme disease, so checking yourself after any time spent in an environment that could have ticks is very important.

“They’re latched on to you for a few days,” Park said. “They latch on for a few days because they’re doing their full blood meal. And that’s why by the end of their blood meal, they do become visible, because now they’re ballooned … with all the blood that they’ve sucked.”

If a tick is still small when discovered, it’s still early in its feeding cycle.

“If they’re big and ballooned up, don’t panic. … Still remove it. … Just monitor yourself,” Park said. “Most times, you’re fine.”

In addition to Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever and STARI (southern tick-associated rash illness), ticks can also spread ehrlichiosis and tularemia, which is also known as “rabbit fever.”

“The tricky thing about all of these diseases is they tend to start off very similarly in that they have non-specific signs and symptoms,” Park said.

Park says that not everyone gets the spots associated with Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and the circular skin legion associated with Lyme disease can sometimes appear on a part of your body you don’t see regularly.

“Similarly, with the other tick diseases, some of them can produce rash. … Some people don’t even realize they have a rash because it’s so faint,” Park said. “This is what makes it very difficult, honestly, for clinicians to diagnose these diseases.”

If you notice any of the above symptoms after spending time in an area where ticks live or know you have been bitten by a tick, tell your doctor so they can pinpoint the cause of your symptoms.

brown dog tick habitat (CDC)

black-legged tick habitat (CDC)

American dog tick habitat (CDC)

lone star tick habitat (CDC)

If you get a tick on you, follow these steps to remove it:

Use tweezers to grab the tick as close to the surface of your skin as possible.

Pull up with steady pressure. Don’t twist or jerk the tick since that can cause the mouth parts to break off and stay in your skin. If this happens, remove the mouth parts with tweezers. If you can’t remove the mouth with tweezers, leave it alone and let the skin heal.

After the tick has been removed, clean the bitten area with alcohol or wash it with soap and water.

Never crush a tick, smother one with petroleum jelly or use a flame to try and get it to let go of you. Instead, flush it down the toilet, put it in a sealed bag, wrap it tightly in tape or put it in alcohol.

Mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are among the most frustrating insects that come out in the warmer months. Not only do some of them carry dangerous viruses, but they can be extremely difficult to avoid entirely, especially if you plan on going hiking or taking a swim.

Mosquito season runs from March to October since they can only survive in temperatures ranging from 50 to 80 degrees.

Typically, they are most active in the hottest summer months such as July and August.

They lay eggs in standing water and thrive in tall grass and overgrown bushes.

FILE – This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. A study published Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in the journal Cell, finds that certain people really are “mosquito magnets” who get bitten more than others — and it probably has to do with the way they smell. (James Gathany/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File)

National Park officials have a plan to get rid of mosquitoes spreading avian malaria in Maui — by releasing more mosquitos. (Getty Images)

Mosquitoes (Getty Images)

FILE – This undated photo released Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2014, by National Institute of Infectious Diseases via Kyodo News, shows a tiger mosquito. Germany’s disease control agency warned Thursday, June 1, 2023 that rising temperatures due to global warming will increase the likelihood of heat stroke, vector-borne illnesses and other health risks in the country. (AP Photo/National Institute of Infectious Diseases via Kyodo News) JAPAN OUT

Judith Retana/CBS 17

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, there are three main viruses mosquitos can transmit to people in North Carolina:

These are referred to as “arboviruses,” which means they are viruses transmitted by the bite of an infected arthropod, most commonly a mosquito.

The majority of cases happen between June and September since those are the months that mosquitos are most active.

Arboviruses usually cause either no symptoms or a mild illness similar to the flu, according to the NCDHHS.

However, arboviruses can lead to serious illnesses such as encephalitis (swelling of the brain), meningitis (inflammation of protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord) and meningoencephalitis (layers of thin tissues that cover the brain becoming infected) which can be fatal.

Early symptoms:

fever

headaches

fatigue

More severe symptoms:

sensitivity to light

vomiting

trouble walking

confusion

Ten cases of West Nile virus were reported in NC in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. No cases were reported in the Piedmont Triad.

Mosquito-borne illness can be prevented in two main ways:

personal protection measures

reducing the population of infected mosquitoes

The NCDHHS says that personal measures include:

spending less time outdoors, particularly in the early morning and early evening hours

wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts

applying mosquito repellent to areas where your skin is exposed

Measures to reduce mosquito populations include:

eliminating mosquito breeding areas — standing water, bird baths, kid pools, etc.

preventing mosquito larvae from hatching

spraying approved insecticides to kill adult mosquitoes

The CDC recommends vaccines that can help prevent bacterial meningitis.

The NCDHHS also advises people to get immunized against communicable diseases that can be prevented by vaccines.

Bald-Faced Hornet

Getting stung by a wasp hurts much worse than a bee because its venom is more potent. Wasps and hornets can also sting more times than most bees since they don’t die after stinging.

Hornets are in the same family as wasps with a couple of key differences: their large size and social behavior.

A hornet sting also usually hurts more than a wasp sting due to the chemicals in their venom.

Bald-faced hornet (Getty Images)

bald-faced hornets sting when their nest is threatened. Even if you only walk near their nest accidentally, they will swarm and attack. And if that isn’t bad enough, they will chase anyone who runs away while they’re attacking.

They are capable of stinging multiple times and are also unique among hornets since they can squirt venom from their stinger into the eyes of their victims.

The spray will cause eyes to sting and water. Temporary blindness is also possible.

Just like the wasps mentioned above, a bald-faced hornet sting will cause itching, swelling and a burning sensation for about 24 hours.

However, bald-faced hornets aren’t simply large, angry insects ready to attack you at any time. They are helpful because they eat flies, spiders, caterpillars and other insects that prey on plants.

Yellow Jacket

Yellow jacket (Getty Images)

While they’re known for ruining picnics and other outdoor activities, yellow jackets benefit us by preying on pests like flies.

It is still important to avoid these wasps if possible since they can sting multiple times and are responsible for around half of all human insect stings in the U.S. every year.

A single yellow jacket sting usually causes severe pain and a burning sensation for an hour or two. Swelling caused by venom at the site of the sting can increase for two days, and redness can last for up to three days. The area can be swollen for up to a week as well.

Yellow jackets are most likely to bother you around uncovered food, trash cans and hummingbird feeders while they’re foraging.

Unfortunately, the only way to stop yellow jackets from flying around you is to find and destroy their nest. Fortunately, the likelihood of getting stung is greatly reduced if you’re not close to the nest since they get highly aggressive when the nest is threatened.

Yellow jacket colonies die out every year in late fall and early winter, so destroying their nest might not be necessary.

However, if you are particularly sensitive to their stings or allergic, getting rid of a nest near your home is a good idea.

You can get rid of yellow jacket nests by spraying pesticide inside them in the evening or hiring a pest control worker. Remember to never shine a flashlight around a nest or set one on fire.

You may have to spray the nest multiple evenings in a row to fully kill all the yellow jackets.

Pain, swelling and itching are normal reactions to insect stings and require minimal treatment to reduce discomfort.

You should consider calling 911 or EMS for immediate help if you get stung in the mouth, nose or throat, especially if you begin experiencing severe symptoms or know you are allergic to certain insects.

Serious symptoms include:

hives

wheezing or other breathing problems

tightness in the throat or chest

coughing

flushed or pale skin

dizziness

fainting

nausea and vomiting

sweating

If any of those symptoms occur, you will need medical attention. If your reaction to the sting is milder, you need to:

Remove the stinger by scraping across the area you got stung with a blunt-edged object like a fingernail or credit card.

Never pull the stinger out because it could release more venom.

Wash over the sting site with soap and water.

Apply a cold compress for ten minutes then take it off for ten minutes over a period of 30 minutes to an hour.

If stung in the arm or leg, hold the limb up to reduce swelling.

Once you’ve done the points mentioned above, you can take secondary actions to ease any pain and swelling such as:

Create a paste with baking soda and water then leave it on the stung area for 15 to 20 minutes.

Create a paste with unseasoned meat tenderizer and water and leave it on the stung area for 15 to 20 minutes.

Put a wet tea bag on the stung area for 15 to 20 minutes.

Use antihistamine cream, corticosteroid cream, calamine lotion or other approved over-the-counter products created for insect stings.

Always make sure to watch someone who got stung by a bee, wasp or hornet for an hour after to make sure they don’t develop any serious symptoms.