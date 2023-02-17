NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A dog who quickly became popular throughout Craven County after Sheriff Chip Hughes rescued him in January finally has a new home.

Fred, a young pit mix known for his love of snuggles, belly rubs and treats, has been adopted from the Craven-Pamlico Animal Services Center, Hughes announced Friday.

WNCT’s Claire Curry met Fred in January and quickly made a new friend. Hughes said Fred was facing difficult circumstances when he found the puppy.

“No adequate shelter, no food, water, no bedding, and with the cold 20-degree weather that we just experienced, it was very bothering, so I’m glad we were there,” Hughes said.