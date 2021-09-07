Dog shot near Loris (SC), no arrests announced

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) – A dog was shot in the Loris area on Monday, according to police.

An Horry County Police Department report says an officer responded to Meadow Wood Lake Lane, off Log Cabin Road, around 6 p.m. Police were told that someone shot a gun in the area, and as a result a dog was shot and property was damaged.

The dog was taken to the vet. Its condition is not known.

According to the report, police tried to get in contact with neighbors near where the shooting happened, but the neighbors were not home at the time.

The case was administratively closed, the report says. Few other details were provided in the report.

No arrests have been announced.