Drumroll please! Greensboro Science Center announces penguin chick’s new name

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The newest, fluffiest, arguably cutest addition to the Greensboro Science Center aquarium family has a name now.

Last week, the Greensboro Science Center asked people to weigh in on the new name for their African penguin chick.

The public had three choices: Newton, Niffler and Piper.

Well, according to Greensboro Science Center’s Twitter, the public has spoken and the penguin’s new name is, drumroll please…

Penguin Chick (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

Penguin Chick (Courtesy of Greensboro Science Center)

Niffler!

A “niffler” is probably best known as a cute magical monster from the “Harry Potter” book series. Now it’s a cute (but probably not magical) little penguin chick that will be on display at the Greensboro Science Center in a couple of months, once their swimming gets strong enough.

Welcome to the Greensboro family, Niffler!