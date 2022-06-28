KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Duplin County Animal Shelter will soon be getting a new facility to house its furry friends.

The $3 million facility will be about three times the size of the current shelter. Officials plan to house more pets and have more space to let the animals run around outside. Joe Newburn is the animal services supervisor and said he’s been waiting 16 years to finally get this facility going.

“For the adoptable animals, it would be, it’s gonna be a lot of help. Right now we go over, animals are on 72-hour hold. And we’re hoping to extend that time a lot longer once we get the new animal shelter.” Newburn said.

Newburn also said he’s thankful to the county commissioners for their help on this project. He hopes to break ground sometime this Fall.

