Durham police officer kills pit-bull after it attacks woman

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham Police officer was forced to shoot a pit bull that was attacking a woman Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Conover Road around 10 a.m.

Police say the dog was biting the woman’s arm and would not let go.

The officer was unable to free the woman from the dog and was ultimately forced to fatally shoot the dog, according to police.

The woman sustained significant but non-life-threatening injures.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It is unknown if charges will be filed.