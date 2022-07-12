GRIFTON, N.C (WNCT) — Not only was COVID-19 hard for humans but hard for our furry friends as well.

Gwen Segal thought she and her husband were done raising cats, which they had done for many years. Then the unthinkable happened with the coronavirus pandemic.

Segal, who is a resident of Grifton, wrote about her story of raising 17 rescue cats during the peak of COVID. Click to watch the above video and to find out more.

You can buy her book on Amazon. If you would like to learn about all the charities being helped through proceeds of the book, you can find out more here or through her Facebook page.