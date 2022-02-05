ENC explores reptile and amphibian life through the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Organizers with the Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo said Saturday’s event wasn’t only an event that shows off different reptiles, they said this is also an educational event for people of all ages.

Lines formed in the Greenville Convention Center waiting to get a closer look at the different animals on display. Attendees even got the opportunity to take some home.

“Snakes aren’t dangerous. They’re just misunderstood. A lot of people look at them and they’ll see one thing and the first thing they think is it’s going to be slimy. Oh, it’s going to be nasty and it’s nothing like that. It’s going to be exactly the opposite of everything that you must have led to believe,” said Lamar Blackson, owner of Statusquo Reptiles.

Reptiles and amphibians sometimes get overlooked. But for many, they end up becoming people’s pets.

“They actually make really good household animals provided their care quota right away and follow the rules. So a lot of people overlook them or don’t do things the right way and it gives the people who are doing things the right way and bad name. So that’s kind of the thing that everybody needs to understand,” said Jessie Freeman, owner of Outlaw Reptiles.

Snake handlers said to think twice before seeing a snake and automatically being afraid.

“But what you’re not looking at is that snake is also serving the purpose. On average, a rat snake or even a Copperhead in our local area takes care of 30,000 rodents in his lifetime. So I mean, that’s a great benefit for the environment and to get hands-on and get a personal relationship with an animal like that. It’s just an incredible opportunity,” David Morley, co-owner of Oblivian Exotics.

Whether attendees of the event went to learn more about the reptiles and amphibians or just have an opportunity to see and touch them, they said the event gave them a newly gained understanding and interest.