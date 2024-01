TUCSON, Arizona (Storyful) — An endangered Lar gibbon named Billy turned an incredible 51 years old at the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson, Arizona, in early January, staff announced.

The median life expectancy for Lar gibbons is 16.4 years, so Billy’s longevity has made him one of the oldest male gibbons in AZA-accredited zoos, they said.

For his 51st birthday, Billy was treated to “fig, boiled egg, and pomegranate seeds,” the zoo wrote on X.