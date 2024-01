SNOHOMISH, Wash. (Storyful) — A flock of ducks waddled across a road as snowy conditions affected western Washington on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

This footage by X user @BronalystSweetB shows the flock crossing the road as snow fell in Snohomish, Washington.

The National Weather Service forecasted that record-breaking cold conditions would spread to southern Washington and continue into next week.

Credit: @BronalystSweetB via Storyful