Former Onslow County shelter dog is officially sworn in as the newest officer with the North Topsail Beach Police Department

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – We first introduced you to one Onslow County shelter dog that got a second chance at life back in May.

You may remember K9 Krypto’s inspiring story of getting adopted and eventually becoming an officer with the North Topsail Beach Police Department. Well, she’s now officially an officer as of Thursday. She was sworn in during a special ceremony at around 4:30 p.m.

“I saw her and she was obviously in the corner, super shaky, very scared. So, I wanted the challenge of having that. And plus, she’s such a sweetheart, such a nice dog,” said K9 Officer with the North Topsail Beach Police Department, Anthony Sampogna.

Krypto’s inspiring story began in December when she was a shelter dog at the Onslow County Animal Shelter. She was rescued by a dog obedience program called Camp Mutt. She was there when she met Officer Sampogna.

The department had been looking for a new K9 Officer and Sampogna says the moment he saw her; he knew she was the one.

“I started just bringing her to work with me. And then we started actually doing training piece by piece. And since then, it’s just taken off,” said Sampogna.

She’s been working and training hard to get to this moment. She just passed her certification last week and became a sworn-in officer on Thursday.

Krypto is certified in scent detection for three different types of narcotics and human scent. She’s also certified in article tracking. Sampogna shared more about their journey together so far.

“There were times where I was like, I don’t know if this is going to work out. So, I had to work on myself and I had to work on her. So, I think obviously, we both grew from this. I think she’s benefited more out of this, getting a second chance,” said Sampogna.