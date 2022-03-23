KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Lenoir County Health Department is reporting its fourth rabies case this year.

The health department received confirmation from the North Carolina State Laboratory of a raccoon that tested positive for rabies. The raccoon was found in the Wyse Fork area of Lenoir County.

Each of the rabies cases was detected in raccoons. The others were found in Kinston and La Grange.

“Rabies is a disease that can lead to severe health consequences in people and animals,” health department director Pamela Brown said. “It is concerning to have had these cases in the county. We want everyone to be safe, so please be aware of your surroundings when outside.

The Lenoir County Health Department is advising people to take these precautions: