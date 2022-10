WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something for your little fur babies!

On Saturday, Pitt County Animal Services will be hosting a free rabies vaccination clinic in Winterville. The event will be held at Winterville Community Rural Volunteer Fire Department, located at 2564 Mill Street.

The clinic will be from 9 am to 1 pm with no appointment needed. For more information, click here.