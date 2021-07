ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Look at these sweet babies! A dozen red wolf puppies were born this spring at the North Carolina Zoo.

It’s a big deal! Red wolves are one of the most endangered species in the world. Only about 15 remain in the wild and all of them are in Eastern North Carolina.

Recently the Zoo asked for the public’s help naming one of their litters.

Getting into a lot of mischief!

The pups playing with their dad Flint

A red wolf pup making their way

Red Wolf Pup (NCZoo)

Shannon Smith gives us a look at the new puppies and how the zoo is working to save their population!