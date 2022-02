RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) -- There was another redistricting-related case argued before the North Carolina Supreme Court on Monday, but this one is based on maps drawn more than five years ago and already thrown out by the courts.

Think back to 2018, when there six options for state constitutional amendments you saw on your ballot on Election Day. Four of them (voter ID, a cap on state income tax, victims’ rights and the rights to hunt and fish) were approved by voters, and two (allowing lawmakers to vote on elections board and changing how midterm court vacancies would be filled ) were rejected.