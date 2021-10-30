Good News: 9-year-old’s ‘barkery’ raises money for shelter animals

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Get your orders in now, because the reviews are in and they’re rave: Dogs love Caroline’s Barkery.

At just nine years old, Caroline Wetherington already has a signature recipe for her homemade dog treats, a dedicated customer base and a philanthropic mission: all proceeds go to the Virginia Beach SPCA.

“I wouldn’t enjoy baking as much if it was for a different place,” Caroline said. “My goal is $1,000.”

That’s not far off Caroline’s donation last year, according to her mom, Missy Wetherington.

“To go into a pet store with $945 and be able to pick out all of these items from the wish list, she was beyond herself,” Missy said. “Very exciting for her.”

Missy helps with cleanup, but says the baking project is otherwise self-driven by Caroline.

“She’s been passionate about animals almost her whole life,” Missy said. “Now she’s able to help use this fundraiser to fuel her passion.”

To order dog treats, visit Caroline’s Barkery on Facebook or Instagram.