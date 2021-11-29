Great white shark ‘Sarah’ pays visit to Crystal Coast area over Thanksgiving

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Santa Claus isn’t the only wonder that’s been spotted in Eastern North Carolina lately.

“Sarah,” a 632-pound great white shark was spotted by Ocearch’s tracker on Thanksgiving in the Onslow Bay area, not far from Emerald Isle. Ocearch, a nonprofit organization that tracks great white sharks, has tagged “Sarah” and other sharks for research purposes over the years. “Sarah” was tagged on Sept. 14 in Nova Scotia.

The track of “Sarah” shows her in the Nova Scotia area before quickly moving down the East Coast of the United States. She hung out briefly off the Outer Banks before heading to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area and heading back north to ENC.

Nexstar affiliate WJZY reports “Sarah” is a juvenile shark. She marks the fourth white shark sampled, tagged, and released during Expedition Nova Scotia 2021 and the 77th shark of OCEARCH’s Northwest Atlantic White Shark Study.