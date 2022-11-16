GREENVILLE, N.C. — A dog that did a lot for the Greenville community has passed away.
On Wednesday, Chief Sauls and the rest of the Greenville Police department announced the passing of K9 Pepper.
“Pepper may have been small in stature but he was a feisty guy and arrived at the Greenville Police Department ready to work. He was added as a member of our K9 unit nearly 3 years ago thanks to a very generous donation from Police Community Relations Board Member and valued GPD friend, Ms. Diane Kulik.
“Sadly, Pepper died as a result of complications from a snake bite late last week. Please keep Pepper’s handler, Officer Bobby Parker, in your thoughts and prayers. It is never easy to lose a partner in our line of work — our four-legged ones hold an extra special place in our hearts.”