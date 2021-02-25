Greenville police forced to shoot aggressive pit bull that attacks, kills another pit bull

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police were forced to shoot and kill a pit bull that got through the fence of a homeowner and attacked and killed another pit bull.

Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said officers were called to 1000 W. 4th St. shortly after 7 a.m. to a report of a dog attack. The homeowner said an unleashed pit bull got through his fence and began attacking their pit bull, which was tied up in the backyard.

Officers who responded had to shoot the attacking dog to get it to stop attacking the other dog. The dog that was attacked later died as a result of its injuries. No humans were hurt in the incident.

Animal Protective Services is continuing to investigate the incident and will be following up regarding the leash law violations.