Greenville Police launch new app to help pet owners find lost animals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Police now has a new high-tech way to help pet owners find their lost animals.

Members of the department’s Animal Protection Services Unit are integrating their efforts with an app called “Paw Boost.” People can upload information about their lost pets in the app. It posts there and on other social media sites.

“Since then, we have had one rescue group reach out to us to want to pull animals from us,” said Ofc. Joe Breece with the GPD Animal Protection Services. “We also had, I believe, two owners come forward in the last two weeks and it was mentioned that they found them on Paw Boost.”

Officers say one of the best things owners can do for their pets is to get them microchipped as that can speed up the reunion process.