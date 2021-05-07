Greenville police say injured raccoon tested positive for rabies

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Greenville police said an injured raccoon found on Thursday tested for rabies.

The raccoon, which is now dead, was found by Greenville Police Department Animal Protective Services officers. They responded to the Tar River Greenway near Cemetery Road for a call about an injured raccoon.

Officials said the raccoon was showing signs of the rabies virus and, out of an abundance of caution, was sent for rabies testing. The rabies test came back positive on Friday.

Greenville police say there have been no reports of confirmed exposures to humans or other animals. They ask if you believe you had contact with the raccoon within the last 48 hours, contact Greenville Animal Protective Services at (252) 329-4387 or the Pitt County Health Department (252)-902-3200.

As a reminder, North Carolina state law requires pets be kept vaccinated against rabies. Pets can receive a rabies vaccine as early as 12 weeks of age. However, they are not considered immunized until 28 days after the administration of the initial rabies vaccine.

The APS Division offers the following tips on protecting yourself and your pets from the rabies virus:

Residents should not approach animals that they do not know.

Residents should ensure their pets have a current rabies vaccination. If a pet is allowed outside, a booster vaccine is recommended. Outdoor pets should be kept inside until they receive booster vaccines.

Do not feed stray or unknown animals, including cats and dogs.

Do not leave trash or food outside, unless it is in a trash can with a tight-fitting lid.

If a pet is fed outside, do not leave food out overnight.

If a pet comes in contact with an animal that might be rabid, contact a veterinarian immediately.