ARDEN, N.C. (WNCN) — A group in the North Carolina mountains has taken in nearly a dozen kittens rescued from a shelter in Florida that was hit by Hurricane Ian.

The 11 kittens were rescued from a shelter in Manatee County, Florida, after Ian hit, causing destruction over much of Florida.

The kittens arrived early Thursday morning at the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance in Arden, which is located a couple of miles south of Asheville.

The kittens were dehydrated, emaciated, and full of parasites when they arrived.

“Many of them are in pretty rough shape, but our team is already hard at work making sure they get all the medical care and nutritious food they need to get on track,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The kitten alliance, formed three years ago, has staffers that are familiar with caring for very young cats, according to Andee Bingham, executive director of the Esther Neonatal Kitten Alliance.

The problems with the kittens include hair loss possibly from ringworm and respiratory infections. Some of the kittens from Florida are also underweight.

Friday, the alliance said the kittens are improving.

“All 11 of the small kittens who came to us yesterday morning from hurricane-struck Florida are doing well!,” the group said on Facebook. “The three very sick ones are receiving lots of medical care to help them feel better, and the one with weakness in her back legs has begun physical therapy.”

It could be about six weeks before the kittens are healthy enough and old enough for people to adopt them.

Click here to donate to the kitten alliance to help them get the kittens ready for adoption.