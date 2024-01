BINGHAMTON, Pa. (Storyful) — An excited dog frolicked through the snow in Susquehanna County on January 9, as a strong storm system brought additional snowfall to northeastern Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton said snow would mix with rain in the afternoon.

Videos filmed by Michael Erat show thick layers of snow on a car and truck while his dog, Emmie, enjoys the wintry weather.

Credit: Michael Erat via Storyful