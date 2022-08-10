UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s not your typical crime story.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help naming their newest employee, an 11-week-old German Shepherd, ‘Puppy Doe.’

(Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

‘Puppy Doe’ technically isn’t his name; it’s just temporary.

After considerable time and effort, the Sheriff’s Office determined they couldn’t churn out the best name for their newest fellow.

To recommend a name, submit your best one in the comments section on their Facebook page.

While thinking of a name, officials ask to please consider the puppy:

Likes long walks in the park

Enjoys rolling around in the grass while being told not to

Prone to public displays of affection (known to lick people without asking or

providing prior notice)

providing prior notice) Enjoys tearing up a new tennis ball from time to time (only when the mood is right)

Prefers his toys to be thrown overhand, not underhand (Your guess is as good as ours

on this one)

on this one) Hails from a family of service dogs (mother was an explosives detection K-9)

P.S. “Sir Sitsalot” and “Fluffy” have already been ruled out.