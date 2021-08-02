‘Honorary grandmother’: Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces one of their oldest mares has died

Animals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — On Sunday, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund in North Carolina announced the death of one of their oldest mares.

Hazel, a longtime resident of Penny’s Hill, was “well into her 20s, perhaps closer to 30,” according to officials. She was known for her role as honorary grandmother to many of the foals and watched them while their moms grazed and rested.

Hazel was also the mom of several foals.

She died “free, and on her own terms.”

The organization said Hazel was laid to rest near Penny’s Hill.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV