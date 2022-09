WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Don’t you want to adopt a pet soon?

On September 17th, from 11 am to 2 pm, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be holding a Fluff and Puff Pre-Adoption event in Greenville.

The event will have a dog wash, door prizes, live music, and a food truck as well.

The event will be located at Capital Subaru of Greenville, located at 3999 S Memorial Drive.