GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s something for your fur babies.

On April 15 at the Hilton in Greenville, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina will be hosting the 8th Annual A Night to Paws Gala. The event will be located at 207 Greenville Blvd. SW and starts at 6 pm.

The event will have food, dancing, a silent auction, raffles and live entertainment to support homeless cats and dogs in our communities. The event will also have complimentary beer and wine as well.

To pay for tickets or sponsorship online, click here.

For more information on the event, click here.