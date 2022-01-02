Humane Society of ENC sees influx of animals after holiday season

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – At the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, dogs and cats still wait to be chosen to go to their forever family.

The majority of the Humane Society’s intakes are from owner surrenders and other shelters that are too full. The shelter takes in more than 500 animals per year.

“It’s very important to us that we’re making forever matches. It’s not so much that everyone walks out with an animal. It’s that everyone walks out with the right animal,” said Shelby Jolly, shelter director.

Over the holidays, community members donated toys, treats, food and cleaning supplies, which made it Christmas for the animals. It’s also helpful for the staff who count on donations to keep the facility going.

However, the Humane Society of ENC saw fewer adoptions this holiday season than expected.

“We had an influx through the quarantine, so the people that would have adopted probably this December already adopted, which is still wonderful,” said Jolly.

The Humane Society makes sure when pets do get adopted, they will be part of the family forever, not just a temporary decision.

“They fall in love with you. Even when we do owner surrenders, it’s very heartbreaking. They do look for you for a while,” said Jolly.

Just like other businesses, the organization is understaffed, but employees still provide great care for all the animals that come in.

“We’re just very overfull and we’re trying the best we can. But here we very much focus on finding forever matches,” said Jolly.

As we head into the new year, Jolly hopes more animals get adopted. But she stressed the importance of making sure pet owners and their families are ready to make that commitment. She also suggested trying to foster a pet from the shelter before adopting.

For more information on fostering, adoptions and donations, head to the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.