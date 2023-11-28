PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A citizen’s concern for an injured owl led to the bird’s rescue and rehabilitation, according to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

The barred owl, commonly known as a hoot owl, was found Tuesday on the side of U.S. 15-510, a few miles north of Pittsboro.

John Lacy, a Chatham County deputy, located the bird on the side of the southbound lane. The owl was in distress, unable to fly and was believed to have been hit by a vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

Deputy Lacy carefully secured the owl in a carrier which allowed for a nearby wildlife rehabilitation center to step in to help. The Orange County nonprofit rehab center called CLAWS Inc. took the owl in for assessment and exams.

The owl suffered a head injury, according to those tests, and will require approximately two months of care to recuperate. The experts say the outlook for the owl is good considering its wings were uninjured.

If all goes as expected, the owl will be able to return to its natural habitat after two months.

The sheriff’s office commended deputy Lacy for his care and consideration for the owl in his response. The sheriff’s office also expressed gratitude to CLAWS, Inc. for their “ongoing commitment to wildlife rehabilitation and their swift response in accepting the injured barred owl into their care.”