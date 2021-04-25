It’s baby bat season, and they might be roosting in your attic

Mother nature has everything buzzing! From the birds and the bees to… BATS!

Bat baby-rearing season is fast approaching, and your attic may be a very tempting spot to roost.

If you find extra guests hanging around, here are some things to know before evicting them:



1. Mother bats shouldn’t be moved during baby season, which is May 1 to July 31. That’s because the babies can’t fly for 3 to 4 weeks, and they will starve and die unless you want to take on the feedings. The lack of food will also encourage them to go looking for food, which can bring them into the living spaces of your home.

2. Bats are actually really valuable to the environment. They are pollinators and also key to seed dispersal, but this is the best thing about bats: they eat their weight in insects every night, especially mosquitoes!

3. It’s a myth that bats are more prone to having rabies. While they can carry the virus, they are no more likely to be infected than other wildlife like rabbits, squirrels and raccoons.

Still, we don’t want bats roosting in the attic, so if you still wish to provide shelter, bat houses are great.

They should be hung 12 to 20 feet off the ground in a spot with at least seven hours of summer sunshine.

Luckily, bats like to return to their roosting places, so if you can establish a bat house, they will return next season.

For more information on building bat houses, check out Bat Conservation International’s guide.

Need a wildlife expert to remove bats? Visit the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission website.