ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Just like people, animals need annual checkups.

At the North Carolina Zoo, that means the vet staff must examine hundreds of animals ranging from tiny dart frogs to multi-ton elephants!

It’s a huge job for a very small staff.

The zoo has just two full-time veterinarians and four vet technicians.

This is Vet Tech Appreciation Week and this week’s Zoo Filez shows us why these employees deserve the week of celebration.